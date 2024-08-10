Rangers manager Philippe Clement | Getty Images

The Belgian boss was delighted with what he saw from new signings Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny at Hampden

Philippe Clement has sang the praises of Rangers’ summer signings Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny after both players played important roles in securing a 2-1 Premiership win over Motherwell at Hampden Park.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Cerny cancelled out Robin Propper’s own goal at a packed-out national stadium in Mount Florida as the Ibrox club registered their first league win of the campaign and ended a run of eight games without a victory in the process.

Clement was delighted with aspects of his team’s performance and singled out Barron’s early contribution in a Light Blue jersey as one major positive from the opening weeks of the new season.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny celebrates his teams second goal | Getty Images

He said: “Yes, it’s a positive. We had three new signings playing and they all had a really good game. Connor is still a young lad who gained some experience last season with Aberdeen. He wasn’t playing all the time but he’s taken really big steps. He’s so determined to play for this shirt and give his best and we’re seeing him grow every week.

“So I’m really happy that we could bring him in and it’s also what we want to do, not only to get players from all over the world but to get really good Scottish players into Rangers. Like I said before, he’s going to be the future of this football club.”

Clement was similarly delighted with Cerny’s full debut, insisting there is more to come from the Czech winger after his showed signs of real quality during the 2-1 win. The Belgian admitted: “He’s an experienced player who can help the team a lot in the way we want to play football. It’s really positive for him after two games, a very important assist (against Dynamo Kyiv) and now a very good goal. It’s what we expected from him and why we made a lot of effort to get him into the building.”