Arthur Mendon Cabral of ACF Fiorentina battles for the ball with Robin Propper of FC Twente | Getty Images

The defender is due to arrive in Glasgow today after a fee was agreed - and a Dutch football expert has provided the lowdown

Robin Propper is expected to touch down in Glasgow this evening and will be officially unveiled as a Rangers player in the next 24 hours.

The Ibrox side are closing in on a permanent deal for the FC Twente captain, who could be in line for a quickfire debut during Saturday’s lunchtime Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle.

ESPN have reported the 30-year-old centre half, who was previously linked with a move to reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, is now en route to Glasgow to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper after both clubs agreed a fee for the player.

Propper is viewed as a direct replacement for Connor Goldson who departed the club on Tuesday to join Aris Limassol in Cyprus on a three-year deal. He has made over 100 appearances for Twente since moving there from Heracles in 2021. And Dutch football expert Michael Statham has provided the lowdown on Rangers fans can expect from their incoming arrival.

He told PLZ Soccer: “I think with Propper you’ve got someone who is stable, consistent and a late bloomer. I can see it working. I think he’s got an overall game where he’s very good in the air but not the best, someone that’s going to be dependable in that aspect when coming to a Scottish league which is very physical.

“He’s good on the ball, not the best on the ball but he’s been very solid playing in the Netherlands. I think he’s quite a rare player to have in the Netherlands because he is strong, physical, someone that can get balls away easily. You don’t see that type of defender too often in the Eredivisie and Propper fits into that category quite nicely.

