The reason for Connor Goldson's Rangers vs Birmingham squad omission explained as 'concrete offer' received
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted that Connor Goldson has been given permission to travel back to Cyprus to complete a permanent move to Aris Limassol.
The Gers vice-captain was originally included in the travelling squad for their latest pre-season friendly against Birmingham City on Tuesday night, but the central defender was a notable absentee when they teams were announced.
The 31-year-old had jetted out to hold initial talks with the Cypriot club at the weekend before returning to Glasgow within 48 hours in time to board the flight down south with his teammates for the Trevor Francis’ Memorial Match at St Andrew’s - a game he was due to start.
However, Clement explained his omission from the matchday squad, confirming Goldson had been allowed to leave the group in the Midlands after the Gers received a “concrete offer”. Contrary to reports, a medical is yet to take place but the centre-back’s departure is likely to be confirmed shortly with a deal now on the verge of being concluded.
Goldson has headed back to the Mediterranean island to hold further discussions before putting pen to paper. He arrived at Ibrox in 2018, winning a Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup title as well as playing an important role in helping Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side reach the 2022 Europa League Final.
Clement refused to name the club he is set to join, but told Rangers TV: “Connor was planned to start today so that was the idea but there was a complete offer for him so I allowed him to go and speak with this team. That's why he left today and we will see in the next couple of days.”
The Belgian will now look to use Goldson’s lofty wages to freshen up his squad during the rest of the window. Goldson was one of the club’s highest earners, while captain James Tavernier’s future is also hanging in the balance. Todd Cantwell has had a second transfer request granted and he will be shown the door with Cardiff City leading the race for his signature. Sam Lammers and Ianis Hagi will also head for pastures new.
