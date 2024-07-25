Philippe Clement, manager of Rangers issues instructions to his players from the touchline against Birmingham | Getty Images

The centre-half was expected to start against Birmingham City but was nowhere to be seen

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted that Connor Goldson has been given permission to travel back to Cyprus to complete a permanent move to Aris Limassol.

The Gers vice-captain was originally included in the travelling squad for their latest pre-season friendly against Birmingham City on Tuesday night, but the central defender was a notable absentee when they teams were announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old had jetted out to hold initial talks with the Cypriot club at the weekend before returning to Glasgow within 48 hours in time to board the flight down south with his teammates for the Trevor Francis’ Memorial Match at St Andrew’s - a game he was due to start.

Loading....

However, Clement explained his omission from the matchday squad, confirming Goldson had been allowed to leave the group in the Midlands after the Gers received a “concrete offer”. Contrary to reports, a medical is yet to take place but the centre-back’s departure is likely to be confirmed shortly with a deal now on the verge of being concluded.

Goldson has headed back to the Mediterranean island to hold further discussions before putting pen to paper. He arrived at Ibrox in 2018, winning a Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup title as well as playing an important role in helping Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side reach the 2022 Europa League Final.

Clement refused to name the club he is set to join, but told Rangers TV: “Connor was planned to start today so that was the idea but there was a complete offer for him so I allowed him to go and speak with this team. That's why he left today and we will see in the next couple of days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad