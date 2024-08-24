Philippe Clement has outlined the Rangers transfer rules in place with just under one week before the deadline - insisting he needs to let players go due to the “high wages” dished out by the club in recent years.

With no new signings imminent, the Ibrox side face a race against time to wheel and deal before Clement has to settle with the squad he has in place until he can look to strengthen his group again in January. A host of names have been linked with an exit, including Ben Davies, Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell.

Asked how many players he’d like in with six days of the window remaining on Friday, the Belgian said: “I’ll never respond to that question because I know if I put a number on that and it’s less than you guys will point out that there’s a problem between me and the board. It doesn’t work that way. I think the most important thing for every club is to get the right players in, the right quality and everybody in the club I know is working very hard on that.

“It’s busy weeks, you get a lot of players to look at from recruitment until late at night but that’s our job to do. We want to get people in who can raise the quality otherwise it’s off no use, so everybody is working hard on that. It has to do with money. It has to do with high wages from the past and replace them with players on lower wages and who can do something for now and for the future of the club.”

Quizzed further on whether he’ll be able to bring in any new signings if the other don’t head for the exit door, Clement simply stated: “Then it’s going to be very difficult, I think.”

Rangers confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024/25 season earlier this month and, unsurprisingly there are plenty of numbers still to choose from. Below, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at those available for any incoming signings before Friday’s deadline.

1 . No. 6 The most recent number to become available, following Connor Goldson's permanent switch to Aris Limassol in Cyprus. Would be big shoes to fill for whoever decides to claim it. | Getty Images

2 . No. 14 Another player who has left as for a return to his homeland with FC Twente, Dutchman Sam Lammers failed to impress in the number, previously worn by electric winger Ryan Kent. | Getty Images

3 . No. 15 Jose Cifuentes' current shirt number but should be available, following his loan move to Aris Thessaloniki, which could become permanent next summer. | SNS Group