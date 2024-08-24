Rangers manager Philippe Clement will lead his side into battle against Ross County today amid plenty of uncertainty around how his squad might look in seven days time.

The has been growing unrest among the Ibrox faithful due to a combination of different factors, including the need to play their home matches away from their traditional Govan venue and a lack of knowledge around a potential return date, an early Champions League exit, while things have gone quiet on the recruitment front. It’s also proving difficult to move out-of-favour players on to new clubs due to their hefty wage packet.

It leaves the Light Blues boss with a lot of work to do to ensure the squad remains strong enough for the season ahead when the transfer window closes, and leaves Clement with some big decisions to make this weekend for what will be another tough test.

However, one welcome boost could come in the shape of summer signing Hamza Igamane, with fans hoping to catch their first glimpse of their new £1.7million Moroccan striker in action. Igamane has been kept under wraps since arriving in Glasgow last month from FAR Rabat in his homeland, with Clement stating he wasn’t ready to step out onto the first-team stage after making the considerable step up.

The 21-year-old has been spotted in training at Auchenhowie in recent days, which has been a rarity so far this season. That would indicate the promising front is close to making his competitive debut. And Clement is eager to see how he continues his progress towards becoming a regular starter over the coming weeks.

He said: “If you see our programme for September, October, November, December, we will need rotation in the squad. So we need a lot of players available in that way. Hamza is also making good steps. So I hope the next couple of months to also count on him in moments to play that role. That’s what you need if you want to be competitive in four competitions.

“It’s difficult to put a date on that because until now he only did things with the team in short space. So we have a plan also on Sunday to work more on longer spaces. To have 11 against 11 with players from academy. Hamza can do that part also. That’s his next step in his rehab now. It will be a few weeks. But maybe in the meantime I put him on the bench for 5 or 10 minutes. It can be possible, but he needs some time to grow.

“But everybody here in the team, they see the small spaces a lot of good things. Now to show it on a bigger space because he plays on a big space. I’m confident he’s going to make an impact on this season also. With his scoring capacities. Is it as a striker or as a winger? It can be in both positions.”

Here’s the predicted starting XI and substitutes we think he’ll go with this weekend...

1 . GK: Jack Butland Unquestionably Clement's number one, the Englishman starts between the sticks barring a any last minute knock. | SNS Group

2 . RB: James Tavernier Rumours about a possible departure now seem in the past and the Gers skipper looks here to stay. Will lead the team out once again. | SNS Group

3 . CB: Leon Balogun Injury to Robin Propper and with Ben Davies on the verge of leaving the club, that should open the door to the returning 36-year-old who has had just returned from an injury issue himself. His timely comeback should ensure he fills the gap at centre half. | SNS Group