Some Rangers stars are on big contracts but there are some surprising names lower down the wage ranking, according to FM24.

Rangers will look to boost their hopes of reclaiming the Premiership title when they host St Johnstone in their penultimate league fixture before the upcoming international break.

As it stands, Philippe Clement’s side are sat five points behind leaders Celtic - although they have hit strong form after the Belgian boss made an impressive start to life at Ibrox with three consecutive wins.

Taking on the challenge of pipping their Old Firm rivals to the Premiership title could be one intriguing aspect of the latest version of the world’s most popular managerial simulation as Football Manager 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

GlasgowWorld looks at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for the Rangers squad (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

1 . Jon McLaughlin FM Weekly Wage: £6,000 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Robby McCrorie FM Weekly Wage: £6,000 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Scott Wright FM Weekly Wage: £6,000 Photo: Steve Welsh