Register
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with stinging statement
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished

The weekly wage of every Rangers player according to Football Manager 2024 - gallery

Some Rangers stars are on big contracts but there are some surprising names lower down the wage ranking, according to FM24.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT

Rangers will look to boost their hopes of reclaiming the Premiership title when they host St Johnstone in their penultimate league fixture before the upcoming international break.

As it stands, Philippe Clement’s side are sat five points behind leaders Celtic - although they have hit strong form after the Belgian boss made an impressive start to life at Ibrox with three consecutive wins.

Taking on the challenge of pipping their Old Firm rivals to the Premiership title could be one intriguing aspect of the latest version of the world’s most popular managerial simulation as Football Manager 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

GlasgowWorld looks at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for the Rangers squad (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

FM Weekly Wage: £6,000

1. Jon McLaughlin

FM Weekly Wage: £6,000 Photo: Getty Images

FM Weekly Wage: £6,000

2. Robby McCrorie

FM Weekly Wage: £6,000 Photo: Getty Images

FM Weekly Wage: £6,000

3. Scott Wright

FM Weekly Wage: £6,000 Photo: Steve Welsh

FM Weekly Wage: £8,000

4. John Souttar

FM Weekly Wage: £8,000 Photo: MICHAL CIZEK

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Football ManagerPhilippe Clement