Three players who could leave Rangers before the end of the transfer window

Could we see anybody heading through the exit door at Ibrox before the transfer window slams shut?

Steven Gerrard, manager of Rangers. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has made it very clear that the club may listen to offers for some of their top talent between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Gers bounced back from three consecutive defeats in all competitions by beating Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish League Cup on Friday evening, but an early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Swedish outfit Malmo has done little to strengthen their bargaining position.

When asked if players could depart because of their setback in midweek, Gerrard said: “Not on the back of the last few results, but at the same time I’m well aware of how this club works and how it runs and we are a club that if the right numbers land for our players, we do have to recycle.

“I totally understand how the club runs, how it works and if the right numbers land for an individual or a number of individuals I know they’ll be considered above me.

“Even if we were successful against Malmo, if the right number lands for a player here I think the board are going to listen and consider it.

“We haven’t had a realistic bid in black and white for any of our players. We haven’t had a serious phone call for any of our players, and that’s the reality.”

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three Rangers players who could be in demand in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Glen Kamara

The Finland international has been revelatory since signing for the Gers from Dundee, and his star has risen so much in recent months that he is regularly linked with a move to the Premier League.

As well as former club Arsenal, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Watford have all be touted as potential suitors since Gerrard made his comments on potential sales, and it’s easy to see why the 25-year-old would be in demand.

His combative streak in the centre of the park is offset by his eye for a pass and ball-carrying ability, coming together to create a player profile that would surely look right at home in the English top flight.

Rangers fans will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Glen Kamara. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,)

Ryan Kent

The wide man has been a reported target for Leeds United for quite some time now, and while a recent update from The Athletic suggested that the Whites would baulk at the prospect of paying a supposed £20 million up front, it was also hinted that they could be tempted by an incentivised paid in instalments.

Whether Rangers would be as willing to acquiesce to that kind of arrangement remains to be seen, and there would surely be some uproar if the Gers were to let go of one of their most dazzling attacking talents without a replacement coming in to fill the vacuum he would undoubtedly leave.

Alfredo Morelos

He was always going to get a mention in this article, let’s be honest.

Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Morelos has been heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox for a long while now, and came within a whisker of sealing a move to Lille last summer.