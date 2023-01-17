The Ibrox boss provided an update on his squad’s fitness after a gruelling 120 minutes against Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday

Rangers boss Michael Beale admits attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence has suffered a further injury setback and will require further time to complete his rehabilitation programme before returning to action.

The Welshman, who arrived at Ibrox on a free transfer after leaving Derby County last summer, hasn’t featured for the club since August after injuring his knee in the wake of a 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over Ross County.

Beale had hoped the 29-year-old would be available for selection at the tail end of last year, but the Light Blues manager has confirmed another setback in his recovery will force Lawrence to remain on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

Rangers forward Tom Lawrence is set to return from injury next month. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Speaking ahead of his side’s midweek trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, Beale said: “Lawrence had a slight setback, it’s a slow process and we will assess as we go on how he feels. He’s still not back with the group. It’s a disappointment for Tom and myself, but it is the reality of this type of injury.

“We’ve been able to bring back some players a lot quicker, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Connor Goldson for example, earlier than planned and the situation with Tom is just dragging on a bit longer.”

Viaplay Cup semi-final hero Kemar Roofe could also be set for another lengthy spell on the treatment table as the striker waits on the prognosis of a shoulder injury sustained in extra-time against Aberdeen.

The Jamaican international, who had recently overcome calf problems which had kept him out since October, was making just his second appearance as he came off the bench to score the winner at Hampden Park. However, Roofe was forced off moments later after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder under Graeme Shinnie’s challenge.

Beale admitted immediately after the game the 30-year-old would be sent for an X-ray but that it was “not a dislocation”. However, feedback from the club’s physio department has suggested it is an injury which will rule the player out of action for “weeks or months.”

Rangers' Kemar Roofe leaves the field with an injury during the Viaplay Cup Semi Final win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Providing an update on Roofe’s condition, Beale stated: “He won’t be available for this game and probably this weekend as well. It is a real sore one. He’s had the scan and he’s going to see somebody else, to get a second opinion. It is an injury he has had on the other side previously, but it’s not a break in terms of dislocation.

“There is a bit of separation at the top that just needs to take its time. For some people it is less time, for other people it is more. It’s how Kemar feels in the coming days and weeks. It’s a huge disappointment for him, for the fans and for his team mates as well because he’s not just a good player on the pitch, he’s very important around the building. He’s one of the more senior players and one of the more vocal ones.”

Following a testing 120 minutes of football on a heavy playing surface at the national stadium on Sunday, Beale admits the majority of his squad have come through the match unscathed but hinted he could make a number of changes to his starting line-up against Kilmarnock as a result.

Croatian talisman Antonio Colak - still nursing a calf/ankle problem - will to miss out once again but is expected to feature against St Johnstone at the weekend, with Beale adding “we don’t to rush his return on the artificial pitch”. Midfielder James Sands will “come back into the squad” on Wednesday, but winger Rabbi Matondo has got “an ongoing problem with his knee.”