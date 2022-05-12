The Light Blues were given a rousing reception from supporters after their 4-1 Premiership win over Ross County on Wednesday night

Irvine Welsh has donated a spare UEFA guest ticket to the Europa League final to one lucky Rangers fan.

The Trainspotting author took to social media to let Gers supporters know of his intention to donate his guest ticket after Premier League side West Ham were knocked out of the competition by Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals.

The 63-year-old, who was born in Leith and is an avid follower of boyhood club Hibernian, made the offer to a Light Blues fan on Twitter this morning.

Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh is a noted Hibs supporter. Picture: Getty

He tweeted: “As @WestHam unfortuntaely didn’t make the Europa final, I now have a spare ticket.

“Rather than waste it I would like to donate it to a Rangers fan. This is not a hoax, please get in touch if interested.

“Will need details to transfer it to your phone as guest for UEFA security.”

In response, hundreds of fans jumped at the chance to claim the sought after ticket for next Wednesday’s showpiece in Seville.

Well-renowned football commentator Clive Tyldesley replied: “(Ally) McCoist is after one for his son”, while another person commented “Lovely touch. This is an amazing gesture”.

One fan struck lucky after responding to Welsh’s post by stating how all of his friends had managed to get their hands on a ticket expect him.

The author then replied to let him know that he had sent him a direct message before later putting out a seperate message confirming the ticket had been snapped up.

It read: “Hi everyone just to say that the ticket has gone to a guy on here - he’s been in touch with his details and we’re just waiting on UEFA completing the transfer.

“Sorry I couldn’t have helped out more people who wanted to see the game. If any @WestHam mates are holding, check my TL.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have begun preparations for one of the biggest games in the club’s history on May 18 after the players were given a rousing send-off by fans during last night’s 4-1 Premiership victory over Ross County.

Despite losing their grip of the title to rivals Celtic, the mood inside Ibrox remained jovial ahead of their eagerly-anticipated trip to Spain.

First-half goals from Scott Wright and James Tavernier’s penalty had the Light Blues in cruise control before Jordan White reduced the deficit after 72 minutes.