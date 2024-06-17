Rapid Bucharest's Albion Rrahmani has emerged as a Rangers transfer target | Getty Images

The Rangers transfer target has been discussed by the club’s president.

Rapid Bucharest’s president has named a bid for Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani as far from good enough.

The striker is said to be in the sights of the Light Blues after impressing in Romania. He has netted 17 goals in 26 games for the side now managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, and there is claimed to be a price tag of around £6m. Rapid signed him last year for a bargain fee of £500k from Ballkani.

Viorel Moldovan, the new president in Bucharest, has confirmed that there is an offer on the table Rrahmani. However, it is not one they see as satisfactory and that they remain hopeful a star man remains with them, despite temptation. He told Prima Sport: "There is, at the moment, an offer for Rrahmani, which, from our point of view, is not at his level and value.

“I can't say from whom, anyway we want Rrahmani to continue with us. He , moreover, he is under contract with the club, he is a very important player for us and we hope that he will help us to achieve our goals.

"It is not easy to manage such a moment, things can be tempting when you hear that you have offers, maybe for the better, but he is a balanced boy, an ok boy, I think we will still have him."