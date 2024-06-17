Rangers backed to complete 'amazing' transfer deal for jet-heeled star wanted by Celtic
Rangers have been backed to move in on a deal for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.
The forward is currently at Euro 2024 with Scotland after being called into Steve Clarke’s camp, following injury to Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes. Transfer rumours are swirling with a year left on his Robins deal, and it is believed Rangers and Celtic are monitoring him.
Both clubs could pounce on a pre-contract deal for Conway next summer if a new Bristol City deal is not agreed. Former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton has noted the rumours and can see why Ibrox boss Philippe Clement is keen.
He reckons the Light Blues will land a good deal if they can agree something for the forward. Hutton told Football Insider: “It’s amazing because he’s something a little bit different, from what I’ve seen.
“He scored a good number of goals for Bristol City in the Championship, I think it was 12. He likes to run in behind and I didn’t realise he was as quick as he is until I saw him. He came on for his [Scotland] debut and I thought he was excellent.
“There was a real freedom to his game, he wants to go and press, he wants to get in behind and he works really hard. Rangers like that striker moving in behind and he’d be a quality signing.
“He’s so young and is only going to improve, so it does tick a lot of boxes for Rangers and I’m not surprised teams are looking at him.“
