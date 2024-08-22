Rabbi Matondo is being linked with a move away from Rangers. | SNS Group

The winger has been linked to clubs south of the border.

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has confirmed interest in a Rangers player.

Ibrox boss Philippe Clement knows he must sell to buy currently and with reinforcements needed ahead of next week’s deadline day, the clock is ticking. Rabbi Matondo is one player linked with moving on as English Championship clubs are linked.

Talk of Leeds United was shot down after initial rumours Daniel Farke’s side were keen, but now Blackburn have been speculated as a possible landing spot. Alongside Ryo Germain, Eustace has confirmed Matondo is on a lengthy shortlist of possible targets at Ewood Park.

The winger signed for Rangers in 2022 from Schalke. Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph: "I think they are on the list along with 60 other players that the recruitment team have been looking at. They are, yes.

"There is nothing imminent. I wouldn't expect anything before the weekend. I am confident we'll get what we need. We've had our recruitment meetings and we have targets that I'd like to bring in and the club want to bring in. It's about the right balance and making sure everyone is on the same page. We have eight days left to get the right players in.

“It could do (go down to the wire). It's been no different to the last eight or nine weeks, we have targets that the club want. It's important that we make the right signings and get the right characters in. We have a good group of players now. It's important to add more to the group.

"I think most clubs have been in similar situations. We did our business a bit late but we're highlighting the right players that can make us better. It's all part of football, everyone has opinions and you have to explore different avenues to get people in. We're very fortunate that we have signed five good players and we're working hard to get players in."