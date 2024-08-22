Ex-Rangers star Ryan Kent is expected to be on the move again this summer. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

The former Scottish Premiership winner is keen to revive his career with a transfer this summer

Former Rangers star Ryan Kent has been offered an escape route from Fenerbahce this summer, with French giants Nice leading the charge to secure the winger’s signature.

Kent left Ibrox last summer to secure a move to 28-time Turkish champions Fenerbahce, putting an end to the winger’s five-year stint in Glasgow which saw him lift one Premiership title and a Scottish Cup whilst also famously forming part of the team which reached the final of the Europa League.

The 27-year-old played most of his best football during Steven Gerrard’s tenure as manager and was twice named in the Premiership Team of the Season during the Scouser’s time as manager at Ibrox. He registered a total of 33 goals and 56 assists in his 218 appearances across all competitions and at the peak of his powers was renowned for his excellent dribbling skills and pace to get in behind oppositions defences.

However, Kent struggled to hit the same heights after Gerrard’s departure and has endured an even worse time since leaving Ibrox by making just 18 appearances for Fenerbache, with just eight of those coming in the Turkish Super Liga.

Kent was a peripheral figure under İsmail Kartal and is not thought to be a part of the plans under new boss Jose Mourinho, who has given him just one appearance since joining the club.

The winger was notably not a member of the squad at all during the club’s opening two league matches and is expected to leave before the end of the window, according to Football Scotland.

Sport Digitale understands Nice are the frontrunners to get the deal done and could look to bring the playmaker to Les Aiglons as they seek reinforcements before the window shuts.

Nice finished fifth in the league last season and are keen to add further squad depth as they prepare to compete in the Europa League this season. At the peak of his powers, Kent has proved he is capable of thriving in that competition and was notably included in the 2021/22 season when he contributed three assists as Rangers went all the way to the final.