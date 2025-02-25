The English pundit and former Watford star has thrown his support behind Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson

Barry Ferguson will see an initial “spike” after his appointment as Rangers interim manager and will be be eyeing the Ibrox hotseat permanently.

That’s the view of former Watford and Birmingham City star Troy Deeney, who has thrown his support behind the 45-time capped Scotland international to land the position long term with the ongoing San Francisco 49ers led takeover gathering pace.

Deeney reckons the newly-appointed Gers coaching team will make minor tweaks to the set-up behind the scenes and on the training pitch, but is fearful the Light Blues squad will revert to type.

He told talkSPORT: “Barry will be able to get a short-term spike, but I am a believer in you are who you are. He will change the training to very simplistic things. A bit of shape, a bit of fun... but what will happen over the course of time is those players will revert back to type and to what they are.

“I don’t mean this disrespectfully, they were really good against Manchester united (in the Europa League), but the reason they are losing to teams like St Mirren is because that is who you are. They are just not good enough at the moment.

“With the little change it will get a little spike. I think he is going in thinking ‘I’ve got an opportunity’. If things go well, with the new ownership, I could be here for three or four years.”

