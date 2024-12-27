Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest headlines from a Rangers and Celtic perspective heading into a busy week.

Celtic and Rangers are both in the midst of a busy festive season with games coming in fast supply.

The Hoops were in action on Boxing Day against Motherwell with Rangers taking a short trip to Paisley against St Mirren. A derby day is looming on the horizon against Rangers but that early 2025 clash will have to wait for now.

Rangers are away to Motherwell at the weekend and the Hoops host St Johnstone to round off 2024. Both will hope to go into the latest instalment of the Old Firm with confidence and Sunday’s game will be key to that.

In the meantime, here are the latest headlines surrounding both clubs.

Penalty debate

The Ref’s View podcast, ran by ex-referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy, have taken exception to the penalty awarded to Celtic in their 4-0 win over Motherwell. Yang went down in the box under a challenge by goalkeeper Aston Oxborough and that was met by a clear response on their social media account.

It responded with “Never a Penalty Kick” and also thought Celtic should have had a penalty for an incident where Maeda took a kick to the head when the Japanese was diving low in a challenge with Tom Sparrow.

Derby jab

The Edinburgh derby played out on Thursday as Hibs won 2-1. The game was broadcast live on Sky Sports with a full away crowd and that was not lose on commentator Ian Crocker, with the derby between Rangers and Celtic locking out away fans of late. He said: “The Hibs fans gathered at one end. Thankfully these clubs have got it together when it comes to allocations. Who’d have thought it.”