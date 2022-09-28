The allegation of racist abuse against the Finland international will not proceed any further.

UEFA have dropped their investigation into alleged racist abuse directed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to the Finnish FA.

The Ibrox midfielder was involved in another racism incident when he played for Finland in a Nations League match against Montenegro in Podgorica earlier this week, with European football’s governing body immediately launching a probe.

However, the 26-year-old has declined to comment further and will not make an official complaint after it was alleged he was the subject of abuse from an unnamed Montenegrin player.

Kamara was previously the target of abuse by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League clash at Ibrox in March 2021, with the player later issued a 10-match ban.

The latest incident looks unlikely to proceed any further after a statement released by the Finnish FA said: “Our team management and the players told the referee appointed by UEFA and the match delegate their views on the incident of racism in the match against Montenegro immediately after the match.

“In the same context, the referee and the match delegate informed the Finnish team management that the matter was known to them and taken into account, which calmed down the situation that had aroused strong emotions after the game.

“However, in the discussions held between us and UEFA on Tuesday, it has become clear that the match delegate’s report will not ultimately lead to an investigation.

“In UEFA’s system, the initiation of an investigation requires the player’s confirmation or the player’s own notification of the matter or confirmation of the matter by other players, officials or referees.