Latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Tuesday.

Rangers and Celtic return to domestic action this weekend with a host of players from either side returning from international duty over the next 48 hours.

The Ibrox club face a tricky test against Hearts at Tynecastle, while the Hoops have a home clash against Motherwell.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Yilmaz received Besiktas warning

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci claims he advised Ridvan Yilmaz that it was too early for him to leave Turkey for Rangers.

Rangers new signing Ridvan Yilmaz gets taken down by Alan Power of Kilmarnock during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match

The left-back arrived in Glasgow earlier this summer for a fee which could rise to £5million, but he has so far been unable to displace Borna Barisic in the starting XI.

The 21-year-old has started just two games and displayed flashes of promise on both occasions, but Kazanci reckons he should have continued his development for at least another season with Besiktas.

He told Haber Turk: “We said it was too early for Ridvan Yilmaz, Serdar Saatci and Emirhan Ilkhan to go to Europe. I think they could have stayed another year.

“We allow players to go if they already have dreams. Hopefully they will be very successful in the end.”

Kamara targeted by alleged ‘racist behaviour’

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has been the subject of yet more racist behaviour from an opposition player while on international duty.

UEFA have opened an investigation into ‘suspicions of racisim’ after the Ibrox star played the full 90 minutes for Finland in their 2-0 Nations League win over Montenegro in Podgorica last night.

The victory has been overshadowed by allegations of racism following the match, with it being claimed Kamara was the target of racist behaviour from a Montenegro player - his identity has not yet been disclosed.

A short statement released by the Finnish FA confirmed European football’s governing body are looking into the matter.

It read: “UEFA have started an investigation into the racist behaviour of a Montenegrin player towards Glen Kamara. Neither the Finnish Football Federations nor the Finnish team will comment on the matter for the time being. We will find out more details.”

Kamara was previously subjected to racist comments by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League clash in March 2021, with the player found guilty and hit with an immediate 10-match ban.

Ex-Celtic sport scientist lands Premier League role

Former Celtic first-team backroom member Jack Naylor has left his role at RB Leipzig to take up a new position with Everton under Frank Lampard.

Naylor, who closely alongside current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers during his time at Parkhead, was hired back in 2016 and worked for the Hoops in the sport science department up until 2019.

He was approached by the Bundesliga club having previously worked with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti during his spells at Chelsea and PSG.

Everton’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell said: “Jack is one of the best in his profession, and we are delighted for him to become a key part of our First-Team setup.

“He is hugely respected in the field of sports science, highlighted by the fact he has worked for some of the best clubs in Europe, and his expertise will further strengthen out talented backroom team at Everton.”

Maloney opens up on Hibs exit

Ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder Shaun Maloney reckons his difficult introduction to management with Hibernian will help him grow in his career.

Shaun Maloney hailed his side's gritty performance against Celtic

Maloney took over from Jack Ross in December 2021 but was sacked following the club’s 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Edinburgh rivals Hearts just four months later.

He has since been linked with a return to management and reckons his challenging spell at Easter Road will help him succeed wherever his next move will be.

Reflecting on his time in the capital, Maloney told the Daily Mail: “It was a difficult experience, but I think it will be invaluable for me. I have a real fondness for the club, I love the history and the passion of the supporters.

“I will look back on it in a few years as a big learning experience. I hope the club can go and achieve what the supporters want.

“I was at big clubs that held extraordinary pressure so I was not disturbed by that at Hibs. I got knocked down. I get back up. I need to be better and I will be.