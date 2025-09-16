He was most recently with Rangers and has now completed a transfer to Arsenal.

Per Mertesacker has provided his thoughts after Arsenal signed a rising star following his exit from Rangers.

Archie Stevens left the club at the end of the season after failing to come to an agreement on a new contract. He had spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship where he built up senior experience, but his career was at a crossroads this summer.

Having initially joined Rangers in 2022 from AFC Wimbledon, the 19-year-old winger got the chance to trial with Arsenal. He has impressed in red and it has prompted the Premier League giant to hand him his first contract with the Gunners. Former defender Mertesacker says the ex-Rangers talent has more than earned his shot.

Arsenal on signing young talent from Rangers

Academy manager Mertesacker said: “Since Archie has been with us, he has really impressed as a person and player. He has fit into our environment seamlessly and has been really impressive in matches and in training. Archie has absolutely earned this next stage in his career with his professional contract with us. We welcome Archie to our Academy and are all looking forward to working with him in his continued development.”

A club statement reads: “We are delighted to announce that winger Archie Stevens has signed his first professional contract with us after a successful trial period. The 19-year-old impressed during our under-21 pre-season clashes against Chelmsford City and Monaco II and will join up with Max Porter's side for the 2025/26 season.

“Archie had already had a taste of professional football in his fledgling career, and after signing a professional contract, he’s looking to further progress his development with us. Having made his way through the youth system at Glasgow Rangers, Archie spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, where he made 10 appearances and gained invaluable experience.”

How did Archie Stevens fare at Rangers?

Stevens made his debut for Rangers at 16 in a League Cup clash versus Queen of the South, and also netted for the Light Blues during the 2023 Scottish Youth Cup final. He then featured 11 times for Dunfermline in the second tier before a new challenge was sought from this summer onwards. The attacker said of Rangers in 2023: “I moved here from AFC Wimbledon and when this opportunity came up, I just couldn’t turn it down.

“It’s an exciting move for me and it has gone really well so far. It’s a big thing to move to a new city at such a young age. I was only 16, but Glasgow is lovely and the club have made it really easy for me to settle here. I settled straight away to be honest. There were a few players who joined in the summer at the same time as me and we have all settled together. I had options but Rangers really stood out. A lot of big clubs think they have the best facilities but when you come up here, look around and see what is on offer, it is something you can’t turn down.

“To be involved in a first-team game so early in my Rangers career was amazing, to play at Ibrox in front of the fans was a great experience and I hope to get many more opportunities in the future. It has given me a taste of it and I will work as hard as I can to get more chances. It was incredible to play against Queen of the South at Ibrox and the fans gave me a great reception, they were unbelievable that night, and it also was great that my family were able to come up to see me do it.”