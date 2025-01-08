Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are a number of former Celtic players who are available on pre-contracts right now.

It’s transfer season and there are Celtic players of the present set to make moves this winter - with the past holding uncertain futures.

The Premiership champions have provided a stomping ground for many elite level talents over the years. Some have gone to play for the biggest clubs in England like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, others have had their career peaks in Glasgow.

With the summer fast approaching, players with six months or less on their deals could turn the subject of interest from other clubs. In the case of one particular Hoops hero, it could be Celtic making a swoop for him.

So who are these ex-stars with futures undetermined? Here are 10 former Celtic stars available to sign pre-contracts.

Fraser Forster (Tottenham)

Goalkeeper has played more often for Tottenham of late amid their injury crisis. Fondly remember for multiple spells between the sticks.

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

It was at Celtic the Liverpool defender stepped into UK football. Now widely recognised with Liverpool as one of the world’s best defenders.

Christopher Jullien (Montpellier)

Scored many an important goal from the back for Celtic, including a memorable winner over Rangers in a League Cup final. Has been back in France since leaving Parkhead.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

The one everybody is talking about and what could be story of the Scottish football window. Strong rumours suggest that with six months on his Arsenal deal, Tierney could return to his boyhood club.

Tony Watt (Dundee United)

He’s had a multitude of clubs since leaving Celtic and is on loan at Motherwell currently. Fondly remembered for scoring THAT winner vs Barcelona.

Cristian Gamboa (Bochum)

Experienced right-back has been in Germany since leaving Celtic in 2019. In the twilight of his career at 35.

Jason Denayer (Al-Fateh)

A strong loan at Celtic was the bedrock of the ex-Man City starlet’s career. Gone on to feature for big clubs like Galatasaray and Lyon. Now in Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

At 42, the Jambos number one is still the best keeper in Scotland as proven by holding down the national team jersey. Came to Celtic off the back of horrendous injury issues and won trophies aplenty.

Dedryck Boyata (Unattached)

Why wait to the summer? The experienced centre-back is available now as a free agent after leaving Belgian side Club Brugge earlier this month. Missed the chance to play the Hoops in the Champions League this campaign.

Another you wouldn’t have to wait long for if you wanted him. Croatian defender impressed in Hoops but injuries have hampered and he’s been without terms since leaving Udinese during 2024.