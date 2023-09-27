The Light Blues booked their trip to Hampden after easing past Livingston 4-0 in the quarter finals.

The Scottish League Cup semi-final draw has thrown up two mouth-watering fixtures, with Rangers squaring off against Hearts and Hibernian facing Aberdeen in the other tie.

Michael Beale’s Gers breezed into the last-four stage of the competition for a third consecutive year with an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Livingston as they took another major step towards getting their hands on the silverware for the first time in 12 years.

The draw, which was conducted by former Hibs and Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley who was on punditry duty at Ibrox, ensured both Edinburgh clubs were kept apart.

Hearts became the first team to book their place in the semi-finals after overcoming Kilmarnock 2-1 and Rugby Park on Tuesday night, with Gers loanee Alex Lowry netting a 92nd minute winner.

Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen followed suit by punching their tickets for a trip to the national stadium after recording victories over fellow Premiership sides Livi, St Mirren and Ross County respectively.