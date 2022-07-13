A new video has shown a Rangers star rehabbing following an injury, as the Scottish Premiership season approaches.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former head physio at Liverpool, Andy Renshaw, posted a video on Instagram of him working with Gers striker Kemar Roofe.

Roofe was forced to pull out of Rangers’ pre-season camp in Portugal because of injury, and it has been reported there are doubts he will be fit in time for the Scottish Premiership opener against Livingston.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kemar Roofe is on the mend.

Renshaw’s caption to his video noted that the former Leeds United and Anderlecht striker was suffering from a calf injury and was working his way back to fitness.

It said: “Great to have @roofe with me for a few days last week working his way back from a calf injury. Progressions that include functional positions are integral to go back to sport, and stay back.”

Roofe suffered a knock towards the end of last season and was not able to start the Europa League final against Frankfurt.

The Ibrox team will travel through to the Tony Macaroni Arena on July 30 for the first Scottish Premiership game of the season.

There has been no update on when Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will return from his injury, which has kept him out of action since March.