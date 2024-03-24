But this was the heart-warming moment the Ibrox playmaker embraced a group of Gers supporters after Romania's international friendly against Northern Ireland in Bucharest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video clip emerged on social media showing Hagi being serenaded by fans inside the stadium at full-time following the 1-1 draw. He can be seen walking round the advertising boards with a huge smile on his face to thank supporters for their chants, hailing them as "legends" after taking time to shake hands and greet them personally.

Hagi, who is under contract with the Light Blues until 2026 - came off the bench in the 75th minute to earn his 31st cap for his country just hours after sparking speculation about his future at the Glasgow giants. He has made only eight starts - and 14 substitute appearances - since moving to Alaves on a temporary basis.

The 25-year-old will hope to get another chance to make an impact on Tuesday night when Romania face Colombia in Madrid as they step up their preparations for Euro 2024. For the time being, many Rangers fans have expressed they would be delighted to see him given another chance to prove his worth to Philippe Clement next season.

One fan commented: "Get him back next season, lad always gave 100% and deserves a fair crack after Beale and his injury. We've seen what Phil has done for Lunny (John Lundstram), Ridvan etc. No reason Hagi can't be the same."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad