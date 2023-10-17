The former Monaco, Genk and Club Brugge boss is addressing the media for the first time at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement has been officially unveiled as Rangers new manager and is speaking to the media for the first time this afternoon - two days after taking charge of the club.

The Belgian coach will take his seat alongside CEO James Bisgrove in the Blue Room at Ibrox and be formally introduced to the assembled press in attendance as he answers questions on his future plans for the club going forward.

Clement was named as the Light Blues 19th permanent manager on Sunday, signing a three-and-a-half year contract. He became the fourth boss in two years after Steven Gerrard left to join English Premier League side Aston Villa after delivering title number 55 before Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale were both sacked.

The former Monaco, Genk and Club Brugge boss has been tasked with bringing long-term success back to the Govan outfit, but he will recognise the scale of the task facing him against Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops.

Having had the chance to get to know the first-team squad and meet the rest of the staff at the club and behind the scenes, Clement will now be focusing on Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter at home to Hibernian.

His first five games sees Rangers play in three different competitions - and you’ll be able to watch his first media conference with GlasgowWorld.