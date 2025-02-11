A madcap Rangers move for the Man Utd icon alongside Steven Gerrard has been cooked up.

The arrival of Wayne Rooney at Rangers has been handed a seal of approval by one excited pundit - with Steven Gerrard as the main man.

Philippe Clement has been left teetering on the edge at Ibrox after an embarrassing Scottish Cup exit to Queen’s Park. The Belgian was already under pressure amid up and down domestic form this campaign, despite a strong Europa League stint that has had then qualify for the last 16.

There have been calls from sections of the fan base for Clement to go and already the suggestions of who could replace him is off the ground. One of the names suggested to life the side by ex-Rangers midfielder is Manchester United and Everton hero Rooney.

He made his name as one of the best to do it in England after stints at Everton, Man Utd and the Three Lions. Management to this point has proven turbulent across spells at Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, where he was recently sacked.

Despite this, he has been backed by Ferguson as a box-office arrival who could spark excitement at Rangers. There’s been a shout for him to arrive as number two to Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool legend who guided the club to a Premiership title in 2021. He recently left his role as Al Ettifaq manager with the ex-Liverpool and Ibrox man now on the free agency pile.

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “I quite like the fact that Rooney has put himself out there in terms of managerial jobs, albeit it’s not worked for him.

“Imagine Gerrard coming back to the club as manager and Rooney as his assistant. Something crazy like that, you know? The likes of Gerrard and Rooney, they’re football men. The one thing they have instantly is respect with the players.

“Players will listen to guys like that, who have been there and done it. So who knows? It would be surreal, but nothing surprises you in football. I quite like the sound of that.”