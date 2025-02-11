The Rangers managers' post-match TV interview in the wake of Sunday’s Scottish Cup exit to Queen’s Park has been analysed closely

Philippe Clement knows his time as Rangers manager is up according to a body language expert, who has analysed his Premier Sports post-match interview and spotted 7 signs he’s feeling the pressure.

Clement was livid after his side’s shock Scottish Cup exit to Queen’s Park at Ibrox on Sunday and was left to face some difficult questions when speaking on TV in the immediate aftermath of the 1-0 defeat. He was quizzed on a wide range of topics such as fans anger, his substitutions, whether his players could have given him more, and if there was a way back for him now after one of the worst results in the club’s recent history.

Expert Darren Stanton - also known as the ‘human lie detector’ - has taken a closer look at Clement’s comments to the media. He initially praised the manger for fronting up to the result with confidence before his resolve quickly faded as the interview wore on.

Stanton believes that his body language was particularly telling and indicative of someone that knows their race is run. He insists Clement doesn’t truly believe his own words when he tried to downplay questions about his future.

Analysed Clement’s demeanour, Stanton started out by admitting: “He is fairly confident at the start of his interview, more so than some of the other managers we have looked at under pressure this season, but he is in turmoil. I think he does suspect that he could be for the chop. When he’s asked about it his blink rate increases and he does have quite a bit of anger going on, but directed at others.

“It’s interesting that he seems to be blaming the team more than himself. He uses pronouns like we instead I, and they instead of me, so he is shifting liability on to the team. When he responds to the question about his team, he seems to have been put on the back foot by it and we see more of that anger again as he goes on the defensive.

“His eyebrows come together, there’s furrow lines between his eyes and his nose, and his eyes squint a little bit. That’s a facial expression of anger as if to say how dare you ask that question.

“He is putting on a reasonable front but as we go deeper into the interview we do see him shift in his anchor points. He shuffles around a lot more. He blinks a lot more and he tends to look down a lot more to his right, and he does a lot of looking down to his right.

“We call that an auditory internal dialogue, so he’s being very conscious about what he says, more so than in the earlier parts of the interview. By the end of the interview it was like the journalist had him pinned in a corner.”

Stanton reckons the final question posed to him was the most noteworthy - can a Rangers manager survive ending a season trophyless?

“Clement didn’t want to answer,” he revealed. “When he pushes back against the line of questioning, that’s what we call a linguistic deflection. He doesn’t want awkward questions that he feels he has to walk back or side step later given the situation he finds himself in.”

“Overall, I think in his heart I don’t think he believes he is going to stay in his job. It’s been one many mistakes, and one too many losses, even before this big shock against Queens Park.”

