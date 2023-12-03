Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has heaped praise on midfielder Tom Lawrence for the "new role" he was asked to fill during Sunday's 2-0 Scottish Prmeiership victory over St Mirren. A double from Abdallah Sima, with both goals coming in either half, secured maximum points for the hosts to calm a frustrated home crowd at Ibrox as they returned to winning ways after back-to-back draws.

But it was the performance of former Wales international Lawrence's whose contribution was highlighted by Clement in his post-match debrief. The versatile 29-year-old is capable if playing anywhere across the front three and has arguably churned out his best performances in a Gers shirt in a No.10 role.

On this occasion, Lawrence was tasked with taking up a much deeper position due to injuries to key players in that area of the pitch. But he displayed a good understanding of his role to help play an important part in maintaining their pursuit of league leaders Celtic.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Clement stated: "The team played a very mature game against a side who have been doing very well this season. To win in that way and almost give nothing away while having control of the game, getting good chances and scoring two good goals, I am really happy with what I saw today from the players starting and the players coming in.

"Okay, we did not reward ourselves in the last two games before this, but we did today although it could have been more than two. Keeping a clean sheet by not giving away too many chances, I think there was one really good save from Jack (Butland) from distance, is important.

"There were also a few interesting things such as Tom Lawrence in a new role, okay there were some different circumstances with the injuries but we had to find solutions and he played a really important part in the football we wanted to play.

