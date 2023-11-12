The midfielder is enjoying a new lease of life at Ibrox under Philippe Clement.

Ryan Jack has started Rangers last four games and is hoping to convince manager Philippe Clement that he is worthy of earning a new deal at Ibrox.

The defensive midfielder - who penned a 12-month contract extension in the summer - found his game time limited under previous boss Michael Beale at the start of the season owing to his injury history.

However, the 31-year-old is one of several players who have been revitalised under Clement in recent weeks alongside midfield partner John Lundstram and Jack has grasped his opportunity in the absence of crocked Belgian Nicolas Raskin.

With his current deal expiring at the end of the season, the former Aberdeen star's future remains unclear for a second successive year. But Jack already has one eye on sticking around for an eighth season at Rangers, insisting he would love Clement to keep him on as he continues to asses his squad.

Jack stated: “You want to be at the top for as long as possible. There will probably be a chat, but I wouldn’t imagine it will be anytime soon. Maybe after Christmas and the New Year, we’ll see where we’re at, see what the club’s vision is for next season and the season after.

"We’ll take it from there. I’m quite relaxed about it. I was in the same situation last year. I love playing for the club and you want to stay at the top as long as you can. So we’ll see what happens.”

Jack has recently formed a strong partnership with Lundstram, who is also out of contract in the summer. The Scotland cap reckons he is also deserving of a new deal.

Jack added: "Since John came here I've got on really well with him. He's a top guy. This season he's maybe had ups and downs like us all. But since the new manager has come in you can see, stride by stride, his performances get better.