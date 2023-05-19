Rangers have announced experienced midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Scotland international’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but Michael Beale expressed he was eager to retain Jack for next season and the 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal which will see him enter his seventh season at Ibrox.

A Premiership and Scottish Cup winner with the Light Blues, Jack has made over 180 appearances for the club to date but has been plagued by injury in recent years. However, the former Aberdeen captain remains a highly valued member of Beale’s first-team squad and it’s believed his leadership qualities both on and off the park ensured the Gers boss offered Jack fresh terms.

Beale has already confirmed that Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos will leave the club at the end of the season, with Ryan Kent, Steven Davis and Filip Helander also expected to move on. Scott Arfield’s future remains up in the air.

After earning his extension, Jack told the Rangers website: “I am obviously delighted with it, it has been in the background for a little while. I am delighted to get it done before the summer and I can go and focus over the off-season. I have played for the club for a number of years now, I love playing for the club and I love being here. I’m settled and my family are settled so when I initially spoke to the manager and he said he wanted me to stay it was a no brainer.”

Beale stated: “I am delighted Ryan has signed a contract extension with the club as we continue to work behind the scenes in preparation for next season.

