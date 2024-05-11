John Lundstram of Rangers evades Daizen Maeda of Celtic

The Rangers red card against Celtic has been disputed by a pundit but the laws are clear.

A red card has been flashed in the latest Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic - but what does IFAB say about Willie Collum’s decision?

John Lundstram launched into a tackle on Alistair Johnston, with VAR called upon to take a second look. With the game at 2-1 to Celtic - the midfielder scoring an own goal - it was changed from yellow card to red.

IFAB has serious foul play listed as follows: “A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

“Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.”

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary duty, Kenny Miller was left raging with the dismissal, as Chris Sutton called it ‘out of control’. The former Rangers striker said: “He’s going to win the ball and Johnston plants his leg. Every tackle like that can’t be a red card. In real time, that’s never a red card. Now look at the still. The way the game has gone now, that is not a red card. No way is that a red card. Every kick can’t be a red card.