Celtic dealt transfer blow as Rangers prepare to 'snap up' free agent

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming Scottish Premiership clash

Celtic face Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Celtic Park and head into the clash three points clear of their rivals. They won 3-0 at home to Hearts last time out.

The Gers, meanwhile, beat Kilmarnock 4-1 after goals by Fabio Silva, Ben Davies, Tom Lawrence and John Souttar. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the pair…

Celtic-linked man on future

Blackburn Rovers attacker Sammie Szmodics, who has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer, has said it is his ‘dream’ to play in a Premier League in a blow to the Hoops’ chances of landing him.

He scored 33 goals in all competitions this past season and is expected to be a man in-demand. The forward has told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “I don’t think anyone would begrudge me a move if a Premier League team came calling. It is my dream to play in the Premier League, I’m not saying that opportunity will definitely arise, but I don’t think people could blame me for wanting to go and play there.

“If a Premier League team came knocking then it would be stupid for me not to see what could happen. If I stay at Blackburn, then hopefully I can keep scoring goals next season. I’d love to stay at Blackburn because you want to be the main man, and I’ve loved having that role this season. I’ve kept Blackburn up and done a really good job, so if I’m still there next season, then happy days.

“It is everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League and although there’s nothing on the table right now, I’d be stupid to turn down an opportunity to go and play in the Premier League. I want to test myself at the highest level and there will probably never be a better opportunity for me to do that than now.”

Rangers target update

Rangers are one of a few teams ‘waiting’ to ‘snap up’ West Ham defender Ben Johnson at the end of next month when his contract expires, as per a report by TEAMtalk. Everton, Wolves, Leeds and Southampton have all also been credited with an interest in the full-back.