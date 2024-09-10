Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag and Rangers manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

Rangers meet Man Utd in the Europa League this season.

A man with a foot in both Rangers and Man Utd camps reckons the clubs have something in common - as do the gaffers.

Phil Bardsley turned out for both clubs as a player and the ex-right-back will be an interested onlooker when the clubs collide in the Europa League this season. He has been watching on as both go through some early season struggles, and both suffered defeats to their rivals pre-international break.

Man Utd succumbed to Liverpool while Celtic dominated Rangers in the most recent derby clash. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag and Ibrox gaffer Philippe Clement will both have had time this international break to get messages across according to Bardsley, and both clubs can find a common ground in difficulty.

He said to the Daily Record: “I think it is tough at the minute for both clubs. Obviously, neither side has started the season particularly great, but listen there is a long way to go. The only concern I would have is getting cut adrift too early from the leading pack.

“I’m sure the managers have a little bit of time during this international break to get some messages across and, hopefully, they will be positive ones. From United’s point of view, there has been a lot of new players coming into the squad and they need time to gel.

“But it is early doors and hopefully we dust the result against Liverpool off and really kick-on for the season. Listen, Celtic are a decent side as well. Both understand what sort of race they are going to be in for the title.

“It is very difficult when your arch-rivals are dominant and so strong, so let’s see how it plays out. There is a long way to go and form can change throughout the course of a season.”