What Rangers boss Philippe Clement has just said about Todd Cantwell amid injury concerns
The Gers boss has eased fears that the former Norwich City man was withdrawn at half-time due to injury.
Philippe Clement has explained his decision to substitute Todd Cantwell at half-time during Rangers’ 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts amid fan fears that the attacking midfielder could has suffered an injury.
The Belgian boss decided to replace the former Norwich City star at the beginning of the second half, with Scott Wright entering the fray. And it proved to be a masterstroke by Clement as the winger fired Rangers into a 2-0 lead before winning the free-kick that led to James Tavernier’s rubber-stamping the Ibrox side’s place in next month’s final.
Clement has denied claims Cantwell has picked up an injury as he informed supporters the reason he took him off was purely a “tactical decision” and that there is nothing to be concerned about in that regard amid a busy winter fixture schedule.
Cantwell had come close to opening the scoring with a near-post header that Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark did well to tip round the post.
Clement said: “It was more of a tactical substitution, but also with his yellow card, I didn’t want to take any chances with that because I knew there was a chance he could get a second one.
“With Scott (Wright) also, he has energy and I wanted to rotate the two of them like I have over the past couple of weeks because I want fresh players up front who can make directions but can also do the defensive job. It was just a tactical one, nothing special.”