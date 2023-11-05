The Gers boss has eased fears that the former Norwich City man was withdrawn at half-time due to injury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philippe Clement has explained his decision to substitute Todd Cantwell at half-time during Rangers’ 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts amid fan fears that the attacking midfielder could has suffered an injury.

The Belgian boss decided to replace the former Norwich City star at the beginning of the second half, with Scott Wright entering the fray. And it proved to be a masterstroke by Clement as the winger fired Rangers into a 2-0 lead before winning the free-kick that led to James Tavernier’s rubber-stamping the Ibrox side’s place in next month’s final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clement has denied claims Cantwell has picked up an injury as he informed supporters the reason he took him off was purely a “tactical decision” and that there is nothing to be concerned about in that regard amid a busy winter fixture schedule.

Cantwell had come close to opening the scoring with a near-post header that Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark did well to tip round the post.

Clement said: “It was more of a tactical substitution, but also with his yellow card, I didn’t want to take any chances with that because I knew there was a chance he could get a second one.