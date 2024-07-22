Rangers manager Philippe Clement brings on a host of subs during a pre-season friendly match against Manchester United | SNS Group

Philippe Clement’s side have looked a work in progress during pre-season as new players continue to be integrated into the squad

Philippe Clement has already made it clear that Rangers must sell players before they are in a position to buy - but which positions should the Belgian prioritise?

Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to a youthful Manchester United side at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh highlighted an alarming lack of quality in the final third with Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen still facing a backlog of work to improve the current squad. It’s a fairly daunting task given the challenges currently faced with moving on players on large salaries including the likes of Sam Lammers and Ianis Hagi.

While the return of Brazilian striker Danilo after seven months out injured should alleviate some of the pressure on Cyriel Dessers’ shoulders, the vast majority of Gers supporters are of the belief that they are still short of a fully functioning No.9. Dessers certainly doesn’t lack effort but he continues to frustrate punters and there looks to be a further quality needed in the wide areas if they are to mount a serious title challenge and serve it up to Celtic this season.

However, one player who disagrees that major surgery is still required is Leon King. The versatile defender, 20, insists the Light Blues possess enough quality across the pitch going into the new season without the need to make any more additions to the squad.

Reflecting on the 2-0 loss to the Red Devils in the Scottish capital, he said: “The boys are working really hard, obviously we don't have long until the season starts so we need to kind of ramp it up a wee bit. I think we have a couple of games left, we just need to go in full power and get ourselves ready for the start of the season.

“Look, we don't like getting beat especially in front of a home crowd pretty much but we just need to go into these games and show the best version of ourselves. I think we have two more games (against Birmingham City and Union Berlin) to correct that and get some positive results before the start of the season.”

Asked if he felt the team are in a state of flux, King replied: “No, we had a really good week away in Holland and the team integrated very well and obviously it's a different team to last year with a lot of different faces. We just need to build on it. I have full belief in the boys that are in that changing room. If anyone else comes in we will welcome them with open arms but I am just raring to go.”