Where Rangers and Celtic sit in UEFA top 20 ranking points compared to Liverpool, Barca and Bayern

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 19:09 BST

A look at where Rangers and Celtic compare to clubs around Europe

Both Rangers and Celtic are regulars in European competitions. They will both be looking to show what they can do overseas in the next campaign.

The Gers won the European Cup Winner’s Cup back in 1972, and have reached the Europa League final on a handful of occasions in the past.

As for the Hoops, their day in the sun was back in 1967 when they won the European Cup in Lisbon against Inter Milan.

Using data collected by Swiss Football Data, here is a look at where Rangers and Celtic’s UEFA points ranking table compared to other European rivals since 1955.

189.184

1. Real Madrid

189.184 | Getty Images

178.156

2. Barcelona

178.156 | Getty Images

149.219

3. Benfica

149.219 | AFP via Getty Images

142.319

4. Bayern Munich

142.319 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice