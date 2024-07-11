Both Rangers and Celtic are regulars in European competitions. They will both be looking to show what they can do overseas in the next campaign.
The Gers won the European Cup Winner’s Cup back in 1972, and have reached the Europa League final on a handful of occasions in the past.
As for the Hoops, their day in the sun was back in 1967 when they won the European Cup in Lisbon against Inter Milan.
Using data collected by Swiss Football Data, here is a look at where Rangers and Celtic’s UEFA points ranking table compared to other European rivals since 1955.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.