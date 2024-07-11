Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers | Getty

A roundup of the latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers for Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are both getting stuck into their respective pre-seasons as they prepare for another thrilling campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Last season saw the two Glasgow sides go toe-to-toe once again and now both are looking to strengthen their ranks for another title push. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer headlines for both the Hoops and the Gers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing arrival timeline

Rangers have gotten stuck into the action this transfer window and have signed a number of talented players already. One of the latest deals to be agreed was for 21-year-old Hamza Igamane, who was expected to link up with his new club before they jetted out to the Netherlands for their preseason training camp.

However, Igamane has not yet joined his new team and according to the Daily Record, the Moroccan is not expected to start training with his teammates until ‘next week’ when Rangers return from Venlo. The forward signed for the Ibrox club from local side AS FAR in a deal reported to be worth £1.7 million plus add-ons.

Celtic to ‘make another push’ for goalkeeper

Celtic are on the market for a new goalkeeper and a number of high profile names have been linked with a Parkhead move this summer. Following Joe Hart’s retirement, Brendan Rodgers and his team are scouring the market for his replacement.

The Hoops have been linked with Peter Vindahl Jensen of Sparta Prague but negotiating a deal is proving to be tricky, as the Czech side are naturally eager to keep hold of the shot-stopper, who has only recently signed for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to the Daily Record, Celtic are due to ‘make another push’ to sign Vindahl Jensen ahead of the new season. Sparta Prague want ‘in excess of £8 million’ before considering parting ways with the 26-year-old but the Bhoys ‘still believe a deal can be done’ to see a deal over the line. Vindahl Jensen is ‘right at the top’ of Celtic’s shortlist for goalkeeper targets this window.

Celtic defender wanted by EFL side

An exit has also been touted in the report. Celtic are eager to bolster their ranks, they are also receiving interest for players in their own camp too. Rising star Bosun Lawal is being monitored this pre-season as he looks to make an impact with his training. The report claims that both Birmingham City and Dutch side Fortuna Sittard are interested in him this summer.

The Irishman has made just one senior appearance for the Hoops since his time at the club and his current contract runs until 2026.