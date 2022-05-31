Where Rangers are predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership next season

Here is where Rangers and their rivals are predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership next season.

Rangers missed out on the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic this season, finishing four points behind their Glasgow rivals.

After an exceptional Europa League campaign, preparations will be getting well underway for another successful year and Giovanni van Bronckhurst’s side will be eager to regain their league title.

The Gers will already see John Souttar arrive from Hearts this summer as they look to improve their team once more.

With the SPFL season ending earlier this month, a full betting market has been formed for the 2022/23 campaign.

Here is where Rangers are predicted to finish...

1. Kilmarnock 1500/1 Photo Sales

2. St Johnstone 1500/1 Photo Sales

3. St Mirren 1000/1 Photo Sales

4. Motherwell 750/1 Photo Sales