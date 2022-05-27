Local businesses received a massive boost throughout the week

Rangers fans contributed an incredible £68million into the Seville economy during last week’s Europa League final, according to official figures revealed by mayor Antonio Munoz.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were backed by an estimated 100,000 Light Blues supporters in the Andalusian capital as the Ibrox side suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

A shadow has been cast over the final due to the poor conditions at the stadium itself with UEFA launching an investigation into the lack of basic food and drink facilities on the night.

Rangers supporters cheer from the stands prior to the UEFA Europa League final football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Gers fans and 60,000 supporters of the German side desecended on the city during the lead-up and day of the match, with every available flight sold out and hotels fully booked for miles around.

As a result, local businesses received a massive boost.

Munoz confirmed: “The forecasts before the final were 60 million Euros (£51million) for the Seville economy. The figures are in now and they are in fact 75 million Euros (£68million).

“I want to praise the public services, cleaning and transport sections and security in the city last week.

“Everything worked like clockwork. There was absolutely no damage to any of our heritage sites.

“I saw pictures claiming there was samage in the Plaza de Espana, for example, but they are undoubtedly fake.

“It’s a lie to say it was damaged and there was no vandalism.

“Of course, conditions were not ideal for the Seville populations and there is always room for improvements, but we have received congratulations of hoteliers, commercial leaders and UEFA for the organisation of the final with regard to the city of Seville.”

Meanwhile, Rangers youngster Chris McKee has completed a permanent move to Linfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old striker spent the second half of the season on loan at the Northern Irish club, scoring five goals in ten appearances to help the Belfast side clinch the NIFL Premiership title by a solitary point.

McKee, who has featured regularly in the Gers youth setup since 2018, has left Ibrox to sign a two-year-deal at Windsor Park after failing to make his first-team breakthrough.

The Northern Ireland youth international previously spent time on loan at Brechin City and posted a message on Twitter to confirm his departure.

He wrote: “Delighted to finally get this over the line and sign a two-year-deal @OfficialBlues #COYB.”