GlasgowWorld takes a look at some potential candidates that could succeed Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s time in Glasgow is over after he quit Rangers midway through the season to take on the Aston Villa job, but who could succeed him in the Ibrox hotseat?

With the Light Blues set to begin their hunt for a new boss, GlasgowWorld takes a look at some rumoured potential candidates, with a number of high-profile names featuring prominently in the betting.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TODO: define component type HR

GIOVANNI VAN BROCKHORST

The former Rangers defender and Dutch international has emerged as the early bookmakers favourite to replace Gerrard. He spent three years at Ibrox between 1998 and 2001, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup. Featured in the 2010 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

The former Rangers defender won two league titles at Ibrox and has title-winning experience with the Netherlands. Is strong favourite with SkyBet to replace Gerrard.

Has gained extensive managerial experience, leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and cup success before having a short spell in charge of Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou City, a position he left in December 2020.

JOHN TERRY

The Chelsea legend has yet to move into a senior management role but was assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa for three years, helping the club achieve promotion and consolidate their position in the Premier League.

He left the Villains in July with a view to becoming a manager and the former England captain could be an interesting contender for the Rangers board to cast their eye over.

GENNARO GATTUSO

The Italian World Cup winner would “strongly consider” a return to Rangers if he was offered the role, according to reports.

Gennaro Gattuso is open to joining Newcastle until the end of the season in a “sensational twist”. (Fabio Santini - Area Napoli) (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The former midfielder spent a season at Ibrox under Walter Smith and has since managed Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli in recent years. Has been searching for a return to management since his contract with Fiorentina was revoked due to a dispute over transfer targets.

DEREK McINNES

Many people reckon McInnes would be the ‘short-term fix’ to see out the season. He previously turned down Rangers job prior to Steven Gerrard being appointed and has been out of work since leaving Aberdeen in the summer.

During his eight-year spell with the Dons, he guided the Pittodrie outfit to a memorable League Cup victory over Inverness in 2014, the club’s first piece of silverware in two decades. He achieved four runners-up finishes behind Celtic in the Premiership and ensured Aberdeen qualified for eight successive Europa League campaigns.

ALEX NEIL

Installed as the shock favourite to take the reins yesterday but his odds have drifted since then. Neil made over 200 appearances for Hamilton Accies before guiding them into the Scottish Premiership as manager in 2014.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Alex Neil reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End at John Smith's Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

His stock has risen after moving south of the border where he spent two seasons in charge of Norwich City and helped the club seal a return to the Premier League before joining Preston North End. He left Deepdale by mutual consent in March and has since spent time with former team-mate David Artell at English League One side Crewe Alexandra.

DIEGO MARTINEZ

Previously linked with Watford and Leeds United, Martinez is highly regarded as one of the top up-and-coming Spanish managers, who is yet to coach professionally outside his home country.

The 40-year-old has spent time in charge of Osasuna, Sevilla B and Motril and most recently helped Granada gain promotion back to La Liga and steered the club to the quarter-final stage of the Europa League last season before his exit in the summer.

CALLUM DAVIDSON

A double cup winner with St Johnstone last season in his first managerial job, Davidson has extensive experience of Scottish football that could be a deciding factor in the thought process of the Gers board.

St Johnstone's Callum Davidson is the emerging Scottish managerial talent after his double cup success. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The former Scotland international defender previously worked under Tommy Wright as assistant manager before leaving the Perth club to become first-team coach at Stoke City in 2018. From there, he returned north for a six-month spell at Dunfermline before linking up with former Stoke boss Gary Rowett again as his No.2 at Millwall.

SLAVEN BILIC

The Croatian is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan and boasts an impressive managerial CV.

After retiring as a player at Hajduk Split in 2000, Bilic would go on to manage the club before stepping into the role of Croatia under-21 Head Coach. He enjoyed a successful six-year reign as the senior National Team boss before spells at Lokomotiv Moscow, Besiktas, West Ham United, Al-Ittihad and West Brom.

DUNCAN FERGUSON