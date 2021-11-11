Steven Gerrard appointed new Aston Villa manager on two-and-a-half year deal

The 41-year-old has left his position as Rangers boss to join the Midlands club

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as Aston Villa’s new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The English Premier League side finalised a deal to bring the Rangers boss to the Midlands after he had dinner with Villa chief executive Christian Purslow in London last night.

A compensation package of between £3.25million-£4m has been agreed with the Scottish champions for Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister.

Villa have moved swiftly to appoint a new head coach after sacking Dean Smith on Sunday, following a run of five successive Premier League defeats that leaves them two points above the relegation zone.

Gerrard will take his place in the dugout for Villa’s next match against Brighton on November 20th.

A stellar name in world football, Gerrard has been in charge of the Light Blues since June 2018 and led the club to the Scottish Premiership title last season, ending Celtic’s nine-year reign as champions.

Speaking after his appointment, Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Naseef (Sawiris), Wes (Edens) and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.

“Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

CEO Christian Purslow was delighted to capture his number one target.

He stated: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steve’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.