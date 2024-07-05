Kenny McLean of Norwich City has dreams of playing for Rangers | Getty Images

The midfielder was heavily linked with a dream move to his boyhood heroes this summer.

Carlton Palmer reckons Norwich City have received a major boost after it emerged that midfielder Kenny McLean will NOT be joining his boyhood heroes, Rangers this summer.

The 32-year-old Scotland international - who has been at Carrow Road since leaving Aberdeen in the summer of 2018 - has gone on to make 228 appearances for the Canaries in the last six years and has elevated himself to ‘cult hero’ status in the eyes of many supporters.

A two-time English Championship winner, McLean opted to sign a new contract with Norwich last summer amid interest from Leeds United and helped his teammates reach the play-offs last term before falling at the first hurdle. Various reports suggested that the Ibrox club had made preliminary contact with the player over a potential deal in June, with McLean making no secret of his desire to pull on the royal blue jersey at some stage in his career.

But despite being heavily linked with the Light Blues, it became clear on Thursday that McLean won’t be returning north of the border due to a disagreement over a contract structure that the Glasgow giants were willing to offer him. That led McLean’s agent to laugh off rumours his client’s lofty wage demands had ended speculation over a potential move by reposting the story on X, accompanied by six laughing emojis.

Palmer believes McLean’s decision to stay at Norwich and work under new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup is a huge positive for the Championship outfit, insisting their asking price would have been a stumbling block for the Gers. Speaking to Football League World, he admitted: “It looks like there could be some good news coming Norwich City's way, with Rangers now pulling the plug on any proposed deal to sign Kenny McLean. The Scotland Euros star with the subject of interest from Ibrox, and he made no bones about it, he would have loved to have played for Rangers, but at 32, he has two years left on his contract at Norwich.

“He's a cult hero at Carrow Road and has worn the armband on many occasions. The midfielder would have brought some experience to a Rangers side that have signed a lot of young players, but reports coming out of Glasgow are that any potential deal is now off. This is due to the terms of the contract length because obviously if he's going to move, he would want serious money and a decent contract length.

