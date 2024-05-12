A West Ham star is wanted at Rangers

The West Ham United man looks poised to be on the move this summer transfer window with Rangers, Leeds United and Wolves keen.

Rangers are claimed to have competition from Wolves alongside the likes of Leeds United in pursuit of a West Ham star.

The Light Blues look set for a major summer overhaul after a 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Saturday all but ended their Premiership hopes. One man they are said to have their eye on is versatile West Ham defender Ben Johnson, who is out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace have been mentioned as a strong contender for his signature but nothing has been announced yet. According to the Sunday People, Johnson ‘is ready to snub West Ham's final contract offer’ which has others on alert.

Wolves are claimed to have joined that chase with Rangers, who are also ‘pushing a host of Championship clubs, including Leeds, who are keen on striking a deal.’ Borna Barisic and Leon Balogun are two Ibrox defenders out of contract this summer while talk of Saudi Arabia has surrounded James Tavernier plus Connor Goldson.

Back in February, Johnson talked up his role as a versatile star across the backline, which provides a glimpse into the type of player clubs are vying to sign. He said to club media after a clash against Man United: “I’m happy to play wherever the manager wants to put me.

“I used to play there when I was younger and I enjoy that role, but getting my bearings again in that position does take a little time. But I like to think I’m willing to learn and I can do that job. I want to fill in wherever the team needs me and do the best I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad