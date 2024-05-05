Fabio Silva of Rangers makes a gesture towards the home supporters as he celebrates scoring his team's opening goal

On loan Wolves forward Fabio Silva has landed himself in hot water with disgruntled Rangers fans over his goal celebration during Sunday’s 4-1 Premiership win over ten-man Kilmarnock.

The Portuguese attacker scored with the last kick of the first-half from close-range as the hosts made up for a conceding an early goal against the Ayrshire side. But it was the gesture he made towards the Ibrox faithful that has been heavily criticised by supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A James Tavernier own goal from Matty Kennedy’s cross handed the visitors an early lead following a chaotic start to the match which saw Rangers denied a penalty, then awarded a spot-kick - which was subsequently saved by goalkeeper Will Dennis, and Killie defender Joe Wright shown a red card.

Fabio Silva of Rangers celebrates by pointing to the back of his jersey

But Silva restored parity on the stroke of half-time by popping up at the back post and outmuscling his marker to steer the ball into the bottom corner. However, the 21-year-old came in for plenty of flack on social media as he appeared to send a clear message to his critics by pointing to the back of his shirt and raising his hand to indicate a ‘be quiet’ gesture.

The moment seemed irked some Gers fans online, with one labelling it “embarrassing”. A second person commented: “Fabio Silva, prove yourself next week or in the cup final. Not against 10 man Kilmarnock at home.”

A third wrote: “So Fabio Silva's decided as his celebration to have a go at his own fan base. Get his loan terminated tonight, while a fourth stated: “Disrespecting the fans is never a good look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad