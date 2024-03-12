Rangers' Fabio Silva celebrates following the win over Hibs.

Fabio Silva has found a new mojo as a winger at Rangers, according to James McFadden.

The Wolves loanee impressed last week in matches against Benfica and Hibs. He played a role in goals during Europa League round of 16 first leg tie which ended 2-2, before firing home the winner at Easter Road to set up a Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since signing on loan from Wolves in January, Silva has scored four times. Speaking on live coverage of Morton vs Hearts on BBC Sport Scotland when reviewing the Scottish Cup quarter-final ties, Scotland hero James McFadden can see how Rangers boss Philippe Clement is getting the best out of his January recruit.

He said: "Rangers go and get the job done. Fabio Silva, who has actually looked really good off the left-hand side. He has played as a number nine and in support but he has looked good off the left-hand side.

"I think for now you have Cortes that has come in and did really well. He is injured but I think at the minute he is a threat coming off that left-hand-side."