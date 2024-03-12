Wolves player has position changed as Rangers tweak unlocks explosive new version of £35m star
Fabio Silva has found a new mojo as a winger at Rangers, according to James McFadden.
The Wolves loanee impressed last week in matches against Benfica and Hibs. He played a role in goals during Europa League round of 16 first leg tie which ended 2-2, before firing home the winner at Easter Road to set up a Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibs.
Since signing on loan from Wolves in January, Silva has scored four times. Speaking on live coverage of Morton vs Hearts on BBC Sport Scotland when reviewing the Scottish Cup quarter-final ties, Scotland hero James McFadden can see how Rangers boss Philippe Clement is getting the best out of his January recruit.
He said: "Rangers go and get the job done. Fabio Silva, who has actually looked really good off the left-hand side. He has played as a number nine and in support but he has looked good off the left-hand side.
"I think for now you have Cortes that has come in and did really well. He is injured but I think at the minute he is a threat coming off that left-hand-side."
Next up for Rangers is Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League clash. Tom Lawrence had put them ahead in the tie before Angel Di Maria levelled things up in Lisbon. Silva then played his part in the build-up to Rangers going back in front through Dujon Sterling. Connor Goldson's own goal means it's a level game ahead of the teams going back to Ibrox.