Ryan Kent is the centre of rumours | Getty Images

Leeds United have been linked with a transfer move for the Rangers favourite.

Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for a Rangers hero as they seek a replacement for one of their outbound stars.

Ryan Kent left Ibrox last summer for Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer. His last season in Govan didn’t go to plan but he is still fondly remembered by those at Rangers for his contributions to the 2020/21 Premiership title win and run to the Europa League final a year later.

Minutes have been hard to come by abroad and now Fenerbahce are under new management in Jose Mourinho. Performances have been criticised since he left Rangers and rumours of an exit have never been far away, with Lazio one option that appeared and faded in January.

Now Leeds United are on the scene, according to Ekspres. It is claimed “Leeds made a 3 million Euro offer to the yellow-navy team for the player, and sat at the table with him.” They are claimed to want to bring Kent back to England where he was previously contracted to Liverpool, with the star having played a part in Fenerbahce Champions League qualifier with Lugano this summer.

The Evening Standard claims that West Ham United have agreed a £25 million fee plus add-ons with the Elland Road side to buy a key asset in Crysencio Summerville, with a medical due.

It would leave a winger void in the team and Kent could be the man to fill it. Leeds signed a former Rangers teammate of his last summer, Glen Kamara, but he is now with Rennes.