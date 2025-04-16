Wrexham lead the charge to land in-demand Rangers ace amid exit decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Man Utd and Derby County midfielder is expected to leave the Ibrox club this summer.

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are preparing themselves for a new era of ownership under 49ers Enterprises and one of the names that’s expected to be first out of the door is attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence after a frustrating campaign.

The 23-time Wales international, who recently returned to the international set-up under Craig Bellamy, is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to be handed an extension, according to Football Insider.

It hasn’t quite worked out in the way fans had hoped since Lawrence’s arrival from Derby County, with the attacking midfielder finding the net 12 times in 66 appearances across all competitions while dealing with a series of injuries. However, he’s not expected to be short of offers back in the English Football League this summer due to his exprerience and reputation.

Wrexham lead race to sign Tom Lawrence

The Daily Record understands that League One automatic promotion hopefuls Wrexham are the leading candidates to sign Tom Lawrence. Phil Parkinson’s side are second in the table and remain on course for a third consecutive promotion after an exceptional rise up the Football Pyramid under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

If they are promoted they will be on the hunt for high-profile attacking options to help stablise the team in the second-tier and could turn to Lawrence, who has scored 50 goals and contributed 40 assists in the division across spells with sides such as Derby County, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers.

What does the future hold for Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence hasn’t started for Rangers since mid-February and it’s highly unlikely he’ll be fighting for a spot at Ibrox next term with his contract set to expire this summer. He’s expected to join Romanian playmaker Ianis Hagi and Leon Balogun in leaving on a free in June to raise funds for a potential new manager.

It’s suspected Lawrence will leave Scotland on a free for pastures new. Wrexham are the leading contenders as they close in on automatic promotion from League One. They are interested in bolstering their frontline amid reports of a potential exit for Paul Mullin after the Scousers fall from the first team, but reports from Record Sport add that a move to the Racecourse Ground is not a formality, with the likes of promotion candidates Burnley, Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers also showing interest along with several major clubs overseas such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas team and recently crowned Greek champions Olympiakos.