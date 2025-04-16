Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are looking ahead to a crucial trip to the Basque Country to take on Spanish heavyweights Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio de San Mamés.

A defiant 10-man Gers team earned a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in the first leg after a crucial penalty save from Liam Kelly but in the eye of interim boss Barry Ferguson need to be ‘bang on the button’ if they are to reach the semi-final of the competition.

"There's going to be a bit of work on the training ground, but I have to give the boys a lot of credit,” the former club captain explained. “They've been brilliant at taking the information on. It's tough because it's a different way that we're playing tactically, with and without the ball as well, so we know there's a lot of work to be done, but we'll get there, and we'll be prepared and ready to go on Thursday night."

A triumph over Bilbao would bring some much needed light to what has been a dark season for Rangers. While it would also leave the club a step closer to achieving guaranteed Champions League football which would be a huge boost to the finances of the 49ers group as they edge closer to the takeover of the historic Glasgow club. The new hierarchy will have ambitions to get Rangers to the very top of Scottish football while also improving their prospects on the continent.

Rangers to ‘jump’ at chance to land talented winger

Vaclav Cerny has been one of the stars of the season from a Rangers perspective and he currently finds himself on 24 goal contributions and counting since making the loan move from Wolfsburg over the summer.

The deal for the Czech international doesn’t include an option or obligation to buy in the summer, but that won’t stop the 49ers group from making a huge push to sign the 27-year-old come the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The outlet explains: “Rangers’ incoming owners 49ers Enterprises would “love” to make Cerny’s loan spell from Wolfsburg permanent, and they’re in pole position to do so.” The reports add that the 49ers are willing to back their manager with £20m - £25m worth of new talent to help aid their push up the table.

Rangers to snub Jimmy Thelin in favour of ‘big name’ manager

Rangers parted company with Philippe Clement in March after 16-months and immediately appointed Barry Ferguson on an interim basis to steady the ship.Ferguson has enjoyed a derby-day victory over Celtic has defeated Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League and has helped create a new manager bounce.

However, the former club captain is not expected to remain in the dugout beyond this season due to his limited experience unless he wins the Europa League. The Light Blues are keen to find a manager that can bring success back to Ibrox and reports earlier this month had suggested that Jimmy Thelin of Aberdeen could be considered.

The Swede notably equalled Martin O’Neil’s 2001 record for the best ever start to a new job in Scottish football and has implemented wholesale improvements to a Dons team that struggled at the wrong end of the table last term. However, Football Insider claims the board are likely to look further afield with a bigger name, with former boss Steven Gerrard and ex-RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose beyond thrown into the fray as possible contenders.