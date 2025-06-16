High-flying Wrexham have set their sights on this exit-bound Rangers ace to boost their EFL Championship squad.

Ab out of contract Rangers ace is already being eyed up for his next potential career move.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence is due to be released from Ibrox following the expiration of his deal in Glasgow. “Tom Lawrence joined Rangers in the summer of 2022, and made an instant impact with three goals in three games in August, and a big contribution to the club’s return to the UEFA Champions League,” the club wrote in its official release list announcement.

“Injury was to rob him of a year of football, but he has contributed 60 appearances and nine goals in the last two seasons as twice Rangers reached the latter stages of the Europa League. In all, Tom played 69 time for Rangers across his three seasons.” Now, the Wales international could be set for a move back on home soil as high-flying Wrexham target him ahead of their season in the EFL Championship.

Wrexham target departed Rangers ace Tom Lawrence

According to TEAMtalk, the North Wales outfit have added Lawrence and former Scotland international Barry Bannan to their shortlist. Wrexham, backed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are planning a significant summer signing spree following their historic third straight promotion. The Red Dragons are the first team in the history of English football’s top five divisions to clinch back-to-back promotions on three occasions. Reynolds has discussed how Wrexham’s success helped unite the city, and now they are looking to build on this superb upwards trajectory.

Wrexham are looking to make an ambitious plans pitch to persuade Lawrence to ignore rival interest and return to Wales and become part of the exciting project at the Racecourse Ground. Although, as a free agent, the 31-year-old is attracting interest from other Championship sides, including West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City. Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen on signing Lawrence for new club Besiktas.

Wrexham broadening horizons ahead of Championship season

While the world isn’t expecting an unheard of fourth promotion which would lead to the Premier League, Wrexham will still be pushing to finish as high in the Championship table as possible. Eager to bolster their attack as well as midfield, the Red Dragons are also targeting Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United, who are now under the same ownership as Rangers.

The Whites have secured promotion to the Premier League and are also looking at a squad overhaul. After clinching the Championship title, Leeds are ‘ready to sell’ Gelhardt and Wrexham’s interest could allow him the chance to move closer to his home city of Liverpool.