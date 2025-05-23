The attacking midfielder has displayed only flashes of what he’s capable of in his debut season at Ibrox - and could now be moved on

Nedim Bajrami could be heading for an early Rangers exit this summer with several clubs from across Europe reportedly interested in taking him off their hands.

The Albanian international - signed for £3.5 million from relegated Serie A outfit US Sassuolo last summer - was viewed as a shrewd capture at the time and technically gifted, especially after scoring a wonder goal for his country at Euro 2024.

However, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder has flattered to deceive in a Royal Blue jersey this season, drifting in and out of the starting XI and lacking consistency in his performances. That has led to extensive criticism from supporters and his move to Ibrox hasn’t worked out as many anticipated.

Rangers could now decide to cut their losses with Bajrami in order to allow the player to secure a fresh start elsewhere, according to reports in his homeland. Panorama Sport claim Bajrami has two potential destinations currently on the table - one from a club back in Italy’s top flight and one from the Bundesliga in Germany.

The reports suggest his departure from the Light Blues is “likely” although that would depend on a suitable offer being submitted, with his place in the first-team no longer guaranteed.

Bajrami has made 45 appearances for Rangers this term, finding the net on five occasions and providing a further four assists. He signed a four-year deal with the Govan giants last summer, meaning he is under contract until 2028.

And while Rangers have yet to appoint a new permanent manager, the club’s incoming American owners have already made transfer decisions on a number of players after it was announced that three stars would leave the club once their contract expire at the end of the month - with another three loanees returning to their parent clubs.

Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence have all been show the exit door and removed from the wage bill, while Vaclav Cerny (VfL Wolfsburg), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Feyenoord) and Rafael Fernandes (LOSC Lille) all heading back to their parent clubs.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre thanks the departing players sincerely for their contributions to the football club and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”