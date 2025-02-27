Diehard Rangers fan Drew McIntyre was left in awe after a recent visit to Anfield after taking in a Liverpool game with fellow wrestler Sheamus

Rangers-mad WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has confessed he has switched allegiance after declaring Liverpool as his new “favourite” football team following a visit to the Cosm Dallas with Irish grappler Sheamus on Wednesday night.

Ayrshire-born McIntyre soaked up the Reds’ 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United in the company of his fellow champion wrestling pal at the massive US screening.

The incredible venue boasts an 87-foot, 12k resolution screen that immerses viewers into the heart of the action and shows fixtures on 180 degree domes screens which helps to stimulate the experience of being inside the stadium.

Sheamus, draped with a Liverpool scarf around his neck, leapt onto the table in front of him after Dominik Szoboszlai scored the opening goal of the game for Arne Slot’s side before gloating to the onlooking crowd as McIntyre watched on in amazement.

The Irishman recently showed his dedication to Liverpool on the ‘Its Called Soccer’ podcast by instructing Gary Neville to get on the floor before he completed a sharpshooter move on the Manchester United legend, forcing him to concede that his team will win the Premier League title this season.

A separate video clip then appeared on the cosmdallastx Instagram story in which Sheamus starts by shouting: “What’s the craic? Seamus here. We’re at COSM and look who's here with me...”

McIntyre jokingly replies: “I’m blown away, not just that I’m here watching the Liverpool game with Seamus but because I love Liverpool, they are my totally favourite team.”

Sheamus responds: “You just get to see a real football team, not like that Rangers stuff, y’know what I’m saying.”

McIntyre mutters: “This is genuinely amazing,” to which Seamus says: “Look at this.”

The phone camera is flipped and leads Sheamus to stand up and yell to supporters seated near to his hospitality box: “Who wants to give a shout out? Everybody give a shout out for the Reds, c’mon let’s go!”

A starstruck McIntyre ends the clip by saying: “This is mental by the way.”

The COSM also has immersive entertainment venues situated in Los Angeles where Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has been spotted watching his beloved EFL League One club in the company of actor Danny DeVito.