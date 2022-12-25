There were some interesting moves made in the virtual world as we use Football Manager to predict some transfer business at Rangers.

Who doesn’t love gaming at Christmas and what better one is there for a football supporter to play than Football Manager?

We thought we would utilise the world’s most popular management simulation and have a bit of fun looking at what could lie ahead in the January transfer window for Rangers. To set the scene, the virtual version of The Gers are currently sat five points adrift of Old Firm rivals and SPL leaders Celtic but have progressed into the final of the Premier Sports Cup - where they will meet St Mirren - and the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

There has been significant progress in Europe too, despite a Champions League qualifier defeat to French club Monaco. Rangers have bounced back in the Europe League and safely navigated through a group containing Rennes, Malmo and HJK to set up a first knockout round meeting with Danish side FC Kobenhavn.

So all eyes are now on the January transfer window, where there have been two surprise departures and three new faces added to the squad.

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin No change in goal as the former Sunderland goalkeeper retains his place in the virtual world. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. RB: James Tavernier Has remained at the virtual Ibrox, despite interest from three English Premier League clubs. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. CB: Connor Goldson In good form on the game as Rangers battle it out for the SPL title with Celtic. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. CB: Ben Davies Has seen off competition to earn a regular spot alongside Goldson. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales