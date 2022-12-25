Your £120m Rangers starting XI after January transfers gallery - according to Football Manager
There were some interesting moves made in the virtual world as we use Football Manager to predict some transfer business at Rangers.
Who doesn’t love gaming at Christmas and what better one is there for a football supporter to play than Football Manager?
We thought we would utilise the world’s most popular management simulation and have a bit of fun looking at what could lie ahead in the January transfer window for Rangers. To set the scene, the virtual version of The Gers are currently sat five points adrift of Old Firm rivals and SPL leaders Celtic but have progressed into the final of the Premier Sports Cup - where they will meet St Mirren - and the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.
There has been significant progress in Europe too, despite a Champions League qualifier defeat to French club Monaco. Rangers have bounced back in the Europe League and safely navigated through a group containing Rennes, Malmo and HJK to set up a first knockout round meeting with Danish side FC Kobenhavn.
So all eyes are now on the January transfer window, where there have been two surprise departures and three new faces added to the squad.